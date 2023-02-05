Search

Pakistan

When and where will Pervez Musharraf be buried?

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
When and where will Pervez Musharraf be buried?
ISLAMABAD — The family of former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf has decided to bring his body to Pakistan and bury him here. 

His funeral prayers are likely to be offered in Karachi or Islamabad on Monday or Tuesday. 

According to reports in the Pakistani media, a chartered plane will fly from Islamabad to Dubai to bring Musharraf’s body to Pakistan. Musharraf’s family will accompany his body to Pakistan. He is likely to be buried beside his father. 

According to Tahir Hussain, information secretary of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Sindh, a chartered plane will bring Musharraf’s body to Karachi on Monday. He said that Musharraf is likely to be buried in Karachi, but his family will make a final announcement in this regard.

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

04:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz condole demise of Pervez Musharraf

01:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

10:51 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

