When and where will Pervez Musharraf be buried?

ISLAMABAD — The family of former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf has decided to bring his body to Pakistan and bury him here.

His funeral prayers are likely to be offered in Karachi or Islamabad on Monday or Tuesday.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, a chartered plane will fly from Islamabad to Dubai to bring Musharraf’s body to Pakistan. Musharraf’s family will accompany his body to Pakistan. He is likely to be buried beside his father.

According to Tahir Hussain, information secretary of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Sindh, a chartered plane will bring Musharraf’s body to Karachi on Monday. He said that Musharraf is likely to be buried in Karachi, but his family will make a final announcement in this regard.