Are Nawal Saeed and Hassan Noor dating?

The Pakistani showbiz industry is abuzz with a new rumors, as gossipmongers tirelessly work to provide the latest scoop to netizens. The rumour in question revolves around the alleged budding romance between television actors Nawal Saeed and Hassan Noor, which has captured the attention of many.

Following an alleged breakup with Arslan Faisal, the son of actress Saba Faisal, Nawal's name has been linked to Noor, a star of the popular drama Humsafar.

There are hints of a possible romantic connection between the two actors, as they have been frequently commenting on each other's Instagram posts, often showering each other with affectionate words and compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed)

It's worth noting that Nawal Saeed recently discussed her healing process after her breakup, revealing that she had found peace in moving on with her life. This sentiment seems to be reflected in her Instagram activity, as Noor Hassan often responds to her "Love you" posts with affection.

Fans have taken notice of their romantic exchanges and are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a relationship between the two actors. Many believe that they would make a stunning couple

On the work front, Saeed has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Dil e Veeran and Banno that won her a lot of praise from the masses for her portrayal.