YouTube back as streaming service faces disruption worldwide
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 12 Nov, 2020
LAHORE - YouTube has announced that it has fixed the issue and now people can access the videos on the popular video streaming platform, the management said on Thursday. 

"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices and YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," said the company on Twitter.

Earlier, the company had acknowledged that users were facing problems in watching videos on YouTube.  

