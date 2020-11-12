YouTube back as streaming service faces disruption worldwide
LAHORE - YouTube has announced that it has fixed the issue and now people can access the videos on the popular video streaming platform, the management said on Thursday.
"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices and YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," said the company on Twitter.
...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
Earlier, the company had acknowledged that users were facing problems in watching videos on YouTube.
If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
