Western Digital presents amazing storage devices for multiple purposes

The utility of data has been immensely increasing to an unimaginable level in the life of an individual in the present world. It varies from a student to a housewife and a professional to an entrepreneur but all consume unlimited data mainly through their gadgets—mobile phones, tablets PC, and laptop.

As the demand of the data is one the rise, its security and storage requirement is also being witnessed an upsurge whether these are related to homework, official assignments, wedding snaps, tours memories, and etc.

All such data could not be stored or travelled through your gadgets but one needs to keep their important bytes in the reliable storage devices that will last safely for many years and flash your memories in the blink of an eye.

Of late, the renowned name Western Digital set up its official operations in Pakistan with premium products. One of the highly demanding products is its SanDisk Ultra Luxe™ USB 3.1 FLASH Drive and My Passport™ Portable Storage.

Highlights of SanDisk Ultra Luxe™ USB 3.1 FLASH Drive

Combine the necessity for a convenient way to store data with your desire for a protective elegant device. The all-metal Ultra Luxe™ USB 3.1 Gen 1 flash drive delivers fast transfer speeds up to 15OMB/s. Spend less time waiting by transferring a full-length movie to drive in less than 30 seconds’ and with up to 512 GB of space, its durable cast metal design holds all your important content in beautiful form.

Elegant, full cast metal design to protect your from the outside

High –performance USB 3.1 (Gen 1) flash drive with up to 15OMB/s Speeds’

Transfer a full-length movie to the drive-in less than 30 seconds’

Available in capacities up 512GB’

Includes SanDisk Secure Access’ password protection for your files inside’

Includes Rescue PRO’ Deluxe file recovery software

Five- year limited warranty

Highlights of My Passport™ Portable Storage

My Passport™ drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents.

Perfectly paired with WD Backup™ software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

Slim style

The new My Passport ™ drive has been redesigned for you to make the most of your own journey. It features a convenient, slim form factor and is available in a range of vibrant colours.

Locked down

The My Passport™ drive’s password protection and built-in 256-bit AES hardware encryption help keep your digital life’s contents secure. Just activate password protection and set your own personalized password using WD Discovery™.

Backed up

My Passport drive comes equipped with WD Backup™ software to help make sure everything you create while on your own life journey -photos, videos, music, and documents - don’t get lost. You can set it to run automatically to your schedule. Just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from your system onto your My Passport drive.

Super easy

My Passport portable storage is ready right out of the box including all necessary cables. And with SuperSpeed USB, you can quickly start backing up everything in your life and keep driving forward.

Social friendly

Included WD Discovery™ software lets you connect to popular social media and cloud storage services like Facebook, Dropbox and GoogleDrive ™. Seamlessly import, organise and share your photos, videos and docs to the My Passport drive to backup your online social life.

WD Discovery can also manage your drive through WD Drive Utilities™.

Ongoing confidence

There’s no telling what’s ahead in your own journey. That’s why WD® builds drives to demanding requirements for durability and long-term reliability.

On top of that, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Full Specifications

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Compatibility: Windows® 10 or Windows 8.1 operating systems.

Requires reformatting for other operating systems.

Dimensions (L x W x H): 4.22" x 2.95" x 0.44"

In The Box:

Portable hard drive

SuperSpeed USB cable

WD Discovery™ software

Quick Install Guide

My Passport ™ is available in different colours including white, sky, black, red ranging from 1TB to 5TB.

Conclusion:

In Pakistan, there are over 87 million subscribers using broadband internet as per statistics of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

With the increasing engagement of diversified content on social media and various streaming apps and websites, the consumption of the mobile data by an average Pakistani grew by a staggering 414% from 2016 to 2018.

According to a study on spectrum management released by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the mobile data traffic in Pakistan has increased to 1.75 Gb/month/user in June 2018 as compared to 0.34 Gb/month/user in September 2016.

The country is expected to see exponential growth of data traffic over the next five years, reaching similar levels seen in countries like Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand. Moreover, with greater availability of content, applications and devices now compared to a few years ago, a PTA’s study added.

The demand for storage devices will increase as soon as the growth in the utility of the data in Pakistan.