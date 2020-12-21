Neha Rajpoot responds to accusations after Maheen Ghani confirms reason for divorce

Leaving social media shocked, Maheen Ghani and Shahbaz Taseer separated their ways last year. The fashion designer remained supportive of his ex-husband when he was abducted. Reunited after 5 years, the couple welcomed their daughter but due to irreconcilable differences, they announced their divorce.

Revealing some details in a Q&A session on Instagram, Ghani was questioned whether the reason for her divorce is Shahbaz and model Neha Rajpoot's extramarital affair to which she replied:

” To each their own I guess and whatever makes them happy. Though I do hope that this trend of certain models with married men and vice versa changes. I am divorced now fortunately and wish them peace and healing.”

The stunning model turned actress, Neha Rajpoot responded about the accusations stressing on two sides of the story wishing the designer peace and love:

“Lol it’s easy to point out fingers at people who stay quiet, well there is always two sides to a story just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they are wrong. I’m amazed at how whenever something comes up it’s so easy for people to put on at models calling them homewreckers and totally disregard housewives who when their husbands are away for long, they cheat left, right and centre and then blame the man for moving on. I rest my case here and I wish her peace and love.”

Shahbaz Taseer has maintained silence on the matter as is yet to comment.