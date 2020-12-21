CD Projekt facing potential class action lawsuit over Cyberpunk ‘misrepresentation’

Source: https://i.ytimg.com/

A law firm has indicated that a class-action lawsuit against CD Projekt, the publisher of Cyberpunk 2077, is under consideration.

As reported by the New York times, Mikolaj Orzechowski – a Warsaw-based lawyer, has indicated that they are considering the possibility of suing, alleging that the studio may have misrepresented itself to investors to secure funding.

According to the briefing prepared by the lawyer, they are inviting others affected by the “suspension of the sale of the Cyberpunk 2077 product.” They said that the investigation was related to ‘recent events’ and particularly Cyberpunk’s removal from the PlayStation Store, which saw CD Projekt’s share price fall by 15% on December 18. CD Projekt bosses have told staff they will get their full bonuses despite Cyberpunk 2077’s troublesome launch. Executives have reportedly taken responsibility for the state of the game at release.

New York-based Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP also announced an investigation regarding potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt, “resulting from allegations that CD Projekt may have issued materially misleading information to their shareholders and investing public.”

It said, “If you have incurred losses in the ADR’s of CD Projekt SA, please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in CD Projekt SA.”

CD Projekt has also come under scrutiny for its use of crunch during the development of Cyberpunk. In September 2020, CD Projekt told employees it would require them to work six-day weeks until the game’s November launch (which was delayed to December), breaking a previous promise not to force compulsory overtime to finish the project.

According to a law firm specialized in video games, CD Projekt could be accused of employment of “manipulative and deceptive practices.”