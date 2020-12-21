Pakistan face New Zealand in final T20 tomorrow
Web Desk
10:44 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in final T20 tomorrow
Share

AUCKLAND – The third and last T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Napier tomorrow (Tuesday).

The match will start at 1100 hours Pakistan Standard Time.

New Zealand have already taken an invincible lead in three match series 2-0.

PAKvsNZ: Babar Azam, Iman-ul-Haq ruled out of ... 01:32 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

HAMILTON – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first Test against New ...

Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

More From This Category
The ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn ...
08:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
PAKvsNZ: Babar Azam, Iman-ul-Haq ruled out of ...
01:32 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 league
09:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Messi equals Pele’s record
09:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record
03:24 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
'Big Ramy' wins Mr Olympia 2020
06:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr