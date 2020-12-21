Pakistan face New Zealand in final T20 tomorrow
AUCKLAND – The third and last T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Napier tomorrow (Tuesday).
The match will start at 1100 hours Pakistan Standard Time.
New Zealand have already taken an invincible lead in three match series 2-0.
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (C), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi
