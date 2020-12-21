JUI-F senior leader labels Fazlur Rehman as “selected” in response to jibe at PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani has lashed out at party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him a “selected” leader.

Sherani, who is also former chairperson of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), asked how could Fazlur Rehman call Imran Khan a "selected" leader when he, himself, was "selected", Geo News reported.

“Selected” is a term widely used by opposition parties since 2018 elections for the prime minister, claiming that he was not elected premier.

Following the criticism, a high-level meeting of the JUI-F is expected to hold on December 24 to discuss the accusations, leveled by Sherani.

Sources told the news channel that the CII’s former chief had not raised any objection when an election campaign was being run by Fazlur Rehman, adding that he has suddenly fired salvos against party chief.