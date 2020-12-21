Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins amid COVID-19 crisis

MULTAN - Three-day celebrations of 707th Urs of great saint of subcontinent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam Soharwardy began in Multan on Monday.

Hazrat Shah Rukne Alam Conference has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Pakistan has announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) about public gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country is currently in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan on Monday has reported 62 more deaths, whereas 1,792 new Covid-19 infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,392. At least 1,680 patients have recovered from the novel virus during the last 24 hours while the number of overall recoveries stands at 409,085.

The total count of active cases is 40,491 while the total number of confirmed cases surged to 458,968.

The positivity rate is dropped to 5.15 percent.