itel Unveils P65, The First Powerful Cyber Design Smartphone Featuring Bundle Free Charging Case

itel, a leading reliable, innovative life brand, redefines the budget-friendly smartphone segment with the launch of P65. This latest addition to the itel smartphone portfolio, priced at just Rs 27,999, boasts a stylish cyber design, long-lasting battery life, and a bundled charging case. It delivers a smooth, powerful gaming experience crafted for consumers seeking an exceptional mobile experience at an affordable price.

In just three days, the P65 received over 1,500 pre-orders, a clear sign of the excitement and interest from users across the country. The phone has quickly become a hit with those looking for high-end features at an affordable price.

Unleash the Power Within

Equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery, the P65 ensures extended usage throughout the day and night. Need even more power? The bundle 2400mAh innovative charging case can extend your battery life by up to 45%. It delivers up to 3 days of usage on a single charge for moderate users, 1-2 days for heavy users, and boasts an ultra-durable 4-year lifespan. Whether streaming your favorite shows, battling in online games, or capturing life’s moments, P65 keeps you going.

More Storage, More Possibilities

With the P65, storage limitations are a thing of the past. Boasting a massive 128GB of storage, it allows users to easily download games, store videos, music, movies, and photos without worry. The ample storage also supports more offline games, so you can enjoy them anytime, anywhere. Paired with up to 8GB RAM (4+4GB expandable), the P65 enables smooth multitasking, seamless app switching, and fast memory performance for an effortless user experience.

Perfect for Daily Gaming and Entertainment

The itel P65 features a 120Hz 6.7” punch-hole display, delivering a smoother and more immersive experience for entertainment and gaming. Its built-in i-boost gaming space enhances performance with frame-by-frame calibration, one-click optimization for improved stability, and an in-game tactical panel easily accessible with a left swipe. Users can also switch between three modes to customize their gaming experience to suit their preferences.

Express Your Futuristic Style

The P65 goes beyond traditional smartphones, combining style with functionality. Its ultra-slim 7.89mm body delivers a sleek, future-forward look. Designed with smooth, rounded corners and straight edges, it offers a comfortable grip, while Cyber shield elements add a futuristic touch with a brushed cold-rolled steel plate. The P65 also features a dynamic ring light, enhancing user interaction with lighting effects for charging, gaming, calls, notifications, and photography—allowing users to express their unique personality.

The new itel P65 sets a benchmark for affordable excellence. Whether you’re into entertainment, gaming, or expressing your personal style, the P65 delivers an unmatched experience tailored for the younger generation. For more information about the itel P65, visit www.itel-pk.com.

