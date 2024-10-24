Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold retreats after hitting record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday after it surged to record high in running business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs2,300 to settle at Rs283,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also dipped as it was traded at Rs242,713 after a decline of Rs1,971 in local market.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver stands unchanged at Rs3,350 whereas ten gram silver is available for Rs2,872.08.

A day earlier, gold had extended its record-breaking spree in both domestic and international markets as prices reached another new high.

The per tola gold price had moved up by Rs2,000 to surge to all time high of Rs285,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs244,684 in Pakistan.

Gold Rates

