Shehbaz Sharif slams govt over money laundering allegations after NCA probe

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lashed out at the PTI government and state institutions for levelling vicious allegations of corruption against him and his family in the wake of a British court’s recent ruling.

Addressing a press conference, he said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made the allegations but they could not prove corruption of even a single penny against him and his elder brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that such malicious campaign by the government had not only brought disrespect to the country but also wasted the time of public.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was sent to jail twice during the last three years.

While reading from the documents of said the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), he said that Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), which is headed by PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar, had requested for the probe in Britain.

He said that NCA examined financial data of his and his children’s bank accounts and could not find any evidence of money laundering and corrupt practices.

Hitting out at the prime minister, the PML-N president said that “NAB-Niazi” nexus is a fixed match.

Those who are portraying themselves to be sadiq and ameen spent millions of rupees to defame Sharif family, he said.

Earlier this month, a court in the United Kingdom has ordered the restoration of frozen bank accounts of PML-N president and his family members in a case related to money laundering and other corruption activities.

The ruling was announced by Westminster court after Britain’s National Crime Agency submitted an investigation report on seized bank accounts held by Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Shehbaz.

The probe report said that no evidence was found to support the allegations that the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and his family members are involved in money laundering and corruption.

The UK’s top agency reviewed Sharifs’ financial matter spanning 20 years in its 21-mont-long investigation.

The probe had been launched on a request made by the Government of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and an asset-recovery unit.

The British court had frozen the bank accounts of the former Punjab chief minister and his son in 2019 when the investigation had been launched against them.