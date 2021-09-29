Two suspects arrested for killing young doctor in Lahore’s Defence area

LAHORE – Police have arrested two suspects involved in the killing of a young female doctor, who shot dead by robbers in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority upon resistance a day earlier.

25-year-old Khawla, who was associated with CMH Lahore, was heading home after meeting her friend when she sustained a bullet injury during the robbery bid.

The robbers took away the mobile phone and cash from the doctor.

Police said that both suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

A day earlier, Deputy Inspector General Operations Suhail Chaudhry had taken notice of the incident and formed a special team to arrest the culprits.

Later, police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of Khawala’s father.