Young doctor shot dead by robbers upon resistance in Lahore’s Defence

09:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Young doctor shot dead by robbers upon resistance in Lahore’s Defence
Share

LAHORE – A young female doctor was killed by armed robbers when she attempted to resist their robbery bid in an area of Defence A, Lahore, on Friday.

25-year-old Khawla, who was associated with CMH Lahore, was heading home after meeting her freign when she sustained bullet injury during the robbery attempt.

She succumbed to her wounds while being shifted to a nearby hospital.

SSP Cantt Esa Sukhera said that a special team has been formed and efforts are underway to identify the suspects from CCTV cameras.

He vowed that the suspects will be arrested soon.

Pakistan’s first-class cricketer shot dead for ... 11:05 AM | 18 Apr, 2021

QUETTA – Pakistan’s first-class cricketer Muhammad Naeem shot dead for resisting a robbery attempt in ...

More From This Category
Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about ...
09:48 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners ...
07:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad ...
04:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Most awaited vivo Y33s launched in Pakistan
03:47 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
01:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Pakistan urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s ...
01:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr