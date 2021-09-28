Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about moon sighting announcements

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved legislation to bar individuals from making the final announcements about moon sightings.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while briefing media about the decisions taken by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the bill has been approved.

Under the bill, only the federal government will have the authority to announce the moon sighting, a move that will end controversies about the announcements of the holy month of Ramazan and Eids.