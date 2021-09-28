Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about moon sighting announcements

09:48 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about moon sighting announcements
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved legislation to bar individuals from making the final announcements about moon sightings.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while briefing media about the decisions taken by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the bill has been approved.

Under the bill, only the federal government will have the authority to announce the moon sighting, a move that will end controversies about the announcements of the holy month of Ramazan and Eids.

Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing ... 07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021

PESHAWAR – Police have registered cases against a few clerics in North Waziristan after they announced the fake ...

More From This Category
Young doctor shot dead by robbers upon resistance ...
09:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners ...
07:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Avari Group issues clarification after Mohammad ...
04:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
01:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Pakistan urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s ...
01:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged ...
12:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr