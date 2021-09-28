Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about moon sighting announcements
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved legislation to bar individuals from making the final announcements about moon sightings.
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while briefing media about the decisions taken by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the bill has been approved.
Under the bill, only the federal government will have the authority to announce the moon sighting, a move that will end controversies about the announcements of the holy month of Ramazan and Eids.
Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing ... 07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021
PESHAWAR – Police have registered cases against a few clerics in North Waziristan after they announced the fake ...
- Taliban warn US, others against ‘encroaching on Afghan airspace’10:26 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Imran’s cabinet announces major decision about moon sighting ...09:48 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Young doctor shot dead by robbers upon resistance in Lahore’s ...09:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Mohammad Hafeez tests positive for dengue07:41 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Five dead, 15 injured as van carrying mourners falls into ...07:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Famous YouTubers Shomaila and Hassam part ways04:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Watch - Ali Zafar shares BTS fun video from ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ ...03:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021