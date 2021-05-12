Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing fake Eid moon sighting

07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021
Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing fake Eid moon sighting
PESHAWAR – Police have registered cases against a few clerics in North Waziristan after they announced the fake sighting of the Eid-al-Fitr moon a day ago.

Maulvi Rafiullah of the Haider Khel Mosque and Qari Muhammad Roman of the Miranshah Mosque and seven other suspects, who had made fake testimony about sighting, have been booked in the cases.

The cases have been registered under the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, 1981, the control of loudspeakers ordinance, and other provisions, Geo News rported..

On Tuesday, an unregistered body announced that Eid will be observed on Wednesday, even a day before Saudi Arabia is set to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

