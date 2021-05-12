Kashif Zameer who hosted ‘Ertugrul’ to Pakistan seen beating pet lion in viral video

LAHORE – Kashif Zameer, a Pakistani businessman who first hosted Turkish star Engin Altan in Pakistan, has landed another controversy as he was spotted beating his pet lion has gone viral on social media.

JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter shared the video in which the tiktoker can be seen hitting the animal in its head with his hand.

“Kashif zameer seen beating his pet lion. How many more proofs do we provide? The root cause are the liscences that let you keep these animals at homes,” the organisation said.

Social media users also widely condemned the act of the businessman.

Gharidah Farooqi wrote, “I wish the lion does it & gets off with it like this moron here. And then lives a life as majestic, gorgeous as himself. I, like many others, have hopes from LHC to cancel/ban these cruel, inhumane licenses. ALLAH’s wrath be upon those who issue for greed of money”

Another user wrote, “I read tweet but have no courage to watch clip. Highly condemnable. Stop animal cruelty”.