Kashif Zameer who hosted ‘Ertugrul’ to Pakistan seen beating pet lion in viral video
Share
LAHORE – Kashif Zameer, a Pakistani businessman who first hosted Turkish star Engin Altan in Pakistan, has landed another controversy as he was spotted beating his pet lion has gone viral on social media.
JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter shared the video in which the tiktoker can be seen hitting the animal in its head with his hand.
“Kashif zameer seen beating his pet lion. How many more proofs do we provide? The root cause are the liscences that let you keep these animals at homes,” the organisation said.
Kashif zameer seen beating his pet lion. How many more proofs do we provide? The root cause are the liscences that let you keep these animals at homes. @HniaziISF @Pansota1 @hasnain_sunny #freethwild #animalcruelty @GFarooqi @peta @cher @mubasherlucman @HamidMirPAK @MoeedNj pic.twitter.com/20XieF0GkV— JFK Animal Rescue And Shelter (@jfkshelter) May 11, 2021
Social media users also widely condemned the act of the businessman.
Gharidah Farooqi wrote, “I wish the lion does it & gets off with it like this moron here. And then lives a life as majestic, gorgeous as himself. I, like many others, have hopes from LHC to cancel/ban these cruel, inhumane licenses. ALLAH’s wrath be upon those who issue for greed of money”
I wish the lion does it & gets off with it like this moron here. And then lives a life as majestic, gorgeous as himself. I, like many others, have hopes from LHC to cancel/ban these cruel, inhumane licenses. ALLAH’s wrath be upon those who issue for greed of money #AnimalRights— Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) May 12, 2021
Another user wrote, “I read tweet but have no courage to watch clip. Highly condemnable. Stop animal cruelty”.
Kashif Zameer accused of kidnapping, torturing ... 10:27 PM | 26 Feb, 2021
LAHORE - Kashif Zameer, a Pakistani businessman who first hosted Turkish star Engin Altan in Pakistan, has landed ...
- Kashif Zameer who hosted ‘Ertugrul’ to Pakistan seen beating pet ...09:20 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Darren Sammy prays for Palestine as Israeli attacks continue on Gaza08:19 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Clerics in North Waziristan booked for announcing fake Eid moon ...07:24 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Cabinet committee accepts NAB's request to place Shehbaz Sharif on ECL05:46 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Muhammad Noor Meskanzai appointed as chief justice of Pakistan’s ...05:41 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Kasim Khan’s alarming status leaves fans worried04:45 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Ali Gul Pir’s parody on Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement goes viral03:44 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Superstar Fawad Khan cooks exceptionally well: Sadaf04:10 PM | 12 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021