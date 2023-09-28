Bajaur students clash with paramilitary troops over arrest of school principal

The situation remained tense in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as students of a local school protested against paramilitary troops.

Videos shared online show a group of agitating school students protesting against Frontier Corps personnel. As a vehicle tried to cross a road, protesters blocked its way, prompting a response from law enforcers who opened fire to disperse the crowd.

Despite the open firing from the armed personnel, students resisted and the standoff continued.

Local media has not reported the incident occurred in the restive area of the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

ایف سی #FC کی اسکول کے بچوں پر فائرنگ

اطلاعات کے مطابق #KPK ایک اسکول کے پرنسپل کو #PTI کو سپورٹ کرنے پر گرفتار کیا گیا جس پر طلبہ احتجاج کر رہے تھے FC نے آکر طلبہ پر فائرنگ شروع کردی جس کے بعد حالات خراب ہوگئے۔#ہمت_والا_لیڈر_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/WsN4sY1skL — Tahir Awan ???? (@Tahir_Awan000) September 27, 2023

It all started with the arrest of Al Khair Public School’s principal Bahadur Syed for supporting Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which is bearing the brunt of attacking civil, and military installations.

It was reported that the main road of Bajaur has been closed to all kinds of traffic due to the firing incident.