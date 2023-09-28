Bajaur students clash with paramilitary troops over arrest of school principal

The situation remained tense in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as students of a local school protested against paramilitary troops.
Videos shared online show a group of agitating school students protesting against Frontier Corps personnel. As a vehicle tried to cross a road, protesters blocked its way, prompting a response from law enforcers who opened fire to disperse the crowd.
Despite the open firing from the armed personnel, students resisted and the standoff continued.
Local media has not reported the incident occurred in the restive area of the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.
ایف سی #FC کی اسکول کے بچوں پر فائرنگ— Tahir Awan ???? (@Tahir_Awan000) September 27, 2023
اطلاعات کے مطابق #KPK ایک اسکول کے پرنسپل کو #PTI کو سپورٹ کرنے پر گرفتار کیا گیا جس پر طلبہ احتجاج کر رہے تھے FC نے آکر طلبہ پر فائرنگ شروع کردی جس کے بعد حالات خراب ہوگئے۔#ہمت_والا_لیڈر_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/WsN4sY1skL
It all started with the arrest of Al Khair Public School’s principal Bahadur Syed for supporting Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which is bearing the brunt of attacking civil, and military installations.
It was reported that the main road of Bajaur has been closed to all kinds of traffic due to the firing incident.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
