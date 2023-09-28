Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan 2023

The motorcycle market in Pakistan saw new players, with Honda and other brands vying for the top spot. One of the most popular and reputed brands is Suzuki, which holds a healthy market share.

Suzuki is known for its wide range of models, allowing people to find two-wheelers that suit their needs and budget, however, these bikes are expensive and are not the first option for many people.

The bikes of Suzuki are known for their reliability and performance, which have helped increase brand loyalty among riders. Its presence in South Asian nation impacted other players to come with the latest features. GD 110s and GS 150 remained the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes were spotted on roads.

Suzuki GD 110s is known for being a stylish ride while its comfort and durability factors make it stand out.

Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Suzuki GD 110s Features

GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine known for fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.

The famous ride is loaded with a basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offer a comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki GD 110s latest Price in Pakistan

In mid 2023, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs335,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s Specs

Suzuki GD 110s Fuel Average

Suzuki GD 110s offers a distance of 35 kilometers per liter.

Suzuki GD 110s Colors in Pakistan

Black, Black, Red, Grey, and Blue