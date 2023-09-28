Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan 2023

The motorcycle market in Pakistan saw new players, with Honda and other brands vying for the top spot. One of the most popular and reputed brands is Suzuki, which holds a healthy market share.
Suzuki is known for its wide range of models, allowing people to find two-wheelers that suit their needs and budget, however, these bikes are expensive and are not the first option for many people.
The bikes of Suzuki are known for their reliability and performance, which have helped increase brand loyalty among riders. Its presence in South Asian nation impacted other players to come with the latest features. GD 110s and GS 150 remained the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes were spotted on roads.
Suzuki GD 110s is known for being a stylish ride while its comfort and durability factors make it stand out.
Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.
GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine known for fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.
The famous ride is loaded with a basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offer a comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.
In mid 2023, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs335,000/-
Suzuki GD 110s offers a distance of 35 kilometers per liter.
Black, Black, Red, Grey, and Blue
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
