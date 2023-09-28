Alizeh Shah turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Alizeh Shah has been captivating the hearts of millions of fans with her beauty and glamour.

The prodigy ventured into showbiz at a remarkably tender age, and raked in accolades for her performance in several hit projects. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamored by her innocent allure.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star never shies away from flaunting flamboyance and she found herself entangled in controversies, spanning from allegations of unprofessional conduct to accusations of drugs consumption.

This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her look in new snaps. Alizeh opted black tank top, flaunting her tattoos in new pictures, and the clicks, without any doubt, set the internet on fire.

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host while some trolled her for Western attire.

On the work front, Shah was praised for his performance in ARY Digital’s new drama serial "Taqdeer" co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.

Alizey is known for her impeccable performance in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.