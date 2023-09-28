Alizeh Shah turns up the heat with new bold pictures

Alizeh Shah has been captivating the hearts of millions of fans with her beauty and glamour.
The prodigy ventured into showbiz at a remarkably tender age, and raked in accolades for her performance in several hit projects. The actor amassed a huge fanbase enamored by her innocent allure.
The Ehd-e-Wafa star never shies away from flaunting flamboyance and she found herself entangled in controversies, spanning from allegations of unprofessional conduct to accusations of drugs consumption.
This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her look in new snaps. Alizeh opted black tank top, flaunting her tattoos in new pictures, and the clicks, without any doubt, set the internet on fire.
The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host while some trolled her for Western attire.
On the work front, Shah was praised for his performance in ARY Digital’s new drama serial "Taqdeer" co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.
Alizey is known for her impeccable performance in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.