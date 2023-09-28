Karachi police issue traffic plan for Eid Miladun Nabi 2023

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have finalised all traffic arrangements for all processions on account of Eid Miladun Nabi 2023, which will be marked on September 29 across Pakistan.
The traffic around the city will be supervised by all the SSP/Traffic in their jurisdictions. The main processions will be held by Dawat-e-Islamic on route Shaheen Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Left turn Nasira School to Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib. It will start at 2:30pm.
Moulana Akbar Dars and Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat will also hold processions on different routes.
The police said as soon as the procession will proceed from Shaheen Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G. Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides shall not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and diverted towards alternate roads.
All vehicular traffic coming from Kemari side via Jinnah Bridge shall not be allowed to proceed towards M.W. Tower and diverted towards alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge.
Police said all types of vehicular traffic will be diverted on alternate roads from the following points from M.W Tower upto Numaish/Nishtar Park:
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.