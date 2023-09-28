Search

Pakistan

Karachi police issue traffic plan for Eid Miladun Nabi 2023

03:05 PM | 28 Sep, 2023
Karachi police issue traffic plan for Eid Miladun Nabi 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have finalised all traffic arrangements for all processions on account of Eid Miladun Nabi 2023, which will be marked on September 29 across Pakistan.

The traffic around the city will be supervised by all the SSP/Traffic in their jurisdictions. The main processions will be held by Dawat-e-Islamic on route Shaheen Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Left turn Nasira School to Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib. It will start at 2:30pm.

Moulana Akbar Dars and Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat will also hold processions on different routes.

The police said as soon as the procession will proceed from Shaheen Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G. Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides shall not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and diverted towards alternate roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from Kemari side via Jinnah Bridge shall not be allowed to proceed towards M.W. Tower and diverted towards alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge.

Police said all types of vehicular traffic will be diverted on alternate roads from the following points from M.W Tower upto Numaish/Nishtar Park:

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 29 in Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:22 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Karachi board announces class 10 results 2023 of science group (Check ...

02:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

MDCAT 2023 to be conducted again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

01:32 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan 2023

12:28 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update today

11:59 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

NEPRA once again raises power tariff for Karachi consumers

03:58 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Honda City 1.5 latest price in Pakistan Sept 2023

Advertisement

Latest

03:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team reaches semi-final

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 28 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th September, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar, rises by Rs1.04 in interbank

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.

During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.

Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.

Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.

The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 28, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 28 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Karachi PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Islamabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Peshawar PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Quetta PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sialkot PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Attock PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujranwala PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Jehlum PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Multan PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Bahawalpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Gujrat PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nawabshah PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Chakwal PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Hyderabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Nowshehra PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Sargodha PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Faisalabad PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495
Mirpur PKR 202,600 PKR 2,495

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: