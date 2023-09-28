Karachi police issue traffic plan for Eid Miladun Nabi 2023

KARACHI – The Karachi Traffic Police have finalised all traffic arrangements for all processions on account of Eid Miladun Nabi 2023, which will be marked on September 29 across Pakistan.

The traffic around the city will be supervised by all the SSP/Traffic in their jurisdictions. The main processions will be held by Dawat-e-Islamic on route Shaheen Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil, Frere Chowk, Left turn Nasira School to Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib. It will start at 2:30pm.

Moulana Akbar Dars and Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat will also hold processions on different routes.

The police said as soon as the procession will proceed from Shaheen Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G. Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides shall not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and diverted towards alternate roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from Kemari side via Jinnah Bridge shall not be allowed to proceed towards M.W. Tower and diverted towards alternate roads from Jinnah Bridge.

Police said all types of vehicular traffic will be diverted on alternate roads from the following points from M.W Tower upto Numaish/Nishtar Park: