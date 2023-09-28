Asif Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gilani summoned in Toshakhana cases after SC ruling

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani have been summoned by an Islamabad accountability court to face questioning in the corruption case.

The development comes weeks after the Supreme Court ordered restoration of corruption cases against top politicians, and government officials as the former CJP struck down sections of the amendments made to the country's accountability laws last year by the ruling alliance.

As the apex court's verdict opens floodgates of corruption cases, Islamabad Accountability Court issued notices to PPP top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The two have been summoned in Toshakhana case on October 24 in personal capacity.

The accountability department has also reopened the assets beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and several other leaders.