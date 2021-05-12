Ruet committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place today to sight the Shawwal moon.
Newly appointed Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman of the committee will chair the session after Maghrib prayers in the federal capital.
Meanwhile, the zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, whereas the central committee would gather witnesses from across Pakistan.
Maulana Ehsaan will lead the zonal meeting in Peshawar while Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf, and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain, and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting.
On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramazan (Wednesday) are slim.
Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per ... 01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to ...
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has lodged FIR against local committee members in North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ramadan Ihteram Ordinance.
