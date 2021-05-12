Ruet committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Web Desk
10:55 AM | 12 May, 2021
Ruet committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Share

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place today to sight the Shawwal moon.

Newly appointed Abdul Khabeer Azad, chairman of the committee will chair the session after Maghrib prayers in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, whereas the central committee would gather witnesses from across Pakistan.

Maulana Ehsaan will lead the zonal meeting in Peshawar while Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf, and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain, and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramazan (Wednesday) are slim.

Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per ... 01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to ...

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has lodged FIR against local committee members in North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ramadan Ihteram Ordinance.

More From This Category
#WestandwithGaza, PM Imran reiterates support to ...
01:18 PM | 12 May, 2021
WATCH - Karachi man ‘steals mobile phone’ ...
12:58 PM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistanis above 30 can register for Covid ...
12:26 PM | 12 May, 2021
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Palestine ...
12:04 PM | 12 May, 2021
Lethal 'black fungus' among Covid-19 patients ...
11:40 AM | 12 May, 2021
Pakistan’s Sirbaz Khan scales Mount Everest
10:23 AM | 12 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariyam Nafees shares pictures from her Dua-e-Khair
11:51 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr