China, US, UK, and Russia congratulate Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, wishes from friendly nations and foreign dignitaries poured in.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his message offered best wishes to Pakistani people, and expressed Washington’s support for Islamabad’s economic success.

In a statement, Mr. Blinken said the United States values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan. He said we look forward to deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership to create a more prosperous future for both nations.

The statement said that as we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability. He further shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide our partnership forward.

Pakistan’s strategic partner China also shared felicitation. Chinese embassy in Pakistan felicitated Islamabad on the eve of its independence day, reiterating its commitment to friendship with the South Asian country.

A post shared by the embassy said “On the way to prosperity, China always stands with Pakistan.”

Congratulations to all the Pakistani people around the world on the Independence Day. May the spirit of freedom always shine. On the way to prosperity, China always stands with Pakistan. Chin-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad! #PakistanIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2COiiOtk9P — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, United Kingdom high commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot said Britain is working more closely than ever with Pakistan to enhance mutual prosperity.

She said our education programmes are helping millions of children to receive a better education. Our Chevening and Commonwealth programmes are enabling some of the brightest Pakistanis to take advantage of UK’s higher education.

Jane said she was happy at the progress made on the relationship between our wonderful countries over the last 76 years.

A shared by the Russian embassy in Pakistan said “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis!”

Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in regional and international affairs, it said.

The statement said we congratulate our Pakistani friends on their national holiday, wishing them every success and prosperity.

???????? Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis!#Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in regional and international affairs.



???? We congratulate our Pakistani friends on their national holiday, wishing them every success and prosperity.



???? https://t.co/xj94h2sOJk pic.twitter.com/79c74cbMUL — MFA Russia ???????? (@mfa_russia) August 14, 2023

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi also extends best wishes for Pakistan.

In a statement, he said “Through wise forethought, diplomatic efforts, and trade and business exchanges enacted over the last few years, the UAE and Pakistan relationship has become a successful model for bilateral relations and has been elevating to another level, closer than ever,"

Me Zaabi said Pakistan and UAE have extended their relations across economic affairs to the domains of education, culture, science, and technology.