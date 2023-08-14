China, US, UK, and Russia congratulate Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, wishes from friendly nations and foreign dignitaries poured in.
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his message offered best wishes to Pakistani people, and expressed Washington’s support for Islamabad’s economic success.
In a statement, Mr. Blinken said the United States values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan. He said we look forward to deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership to create a more prosperous future for both nations.
The statement said that as we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability. He further shared commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide our partnership forward.
Pakistan’s strategic partner China also shared felicitation. Chinese embassy in Pakistan felicitated Islamabad on the eve of its independence day, reiterating its commitment to friendship with the South Asian country.
A post shared by the embassy said “On the way to prosperity, China always stands with Pakistan.”
Meanwhile, United Kingdom high commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot said Britain is working more closely than ever with Pakistan to enhance mutual prosperity.
She said our education programmes are helping millions of children to receive a better education. Our Chevening and Commonwealth programmes are enabling some of the brightest Pakistanis to take advantage of UK’s higher education.
Jane said she was happy at the progress made on the relationship between our wonderful countries over the last 76 years.
A shared by the Russian embassy in Pakistan said “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis!”
Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in regional and international affairs, it said.
The statement said we congratulate our Pakistani friends on their national holiday, wishing them every success and prosperity.
UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi also extends best wishes for Pakistan.
In a statement, he said “Through wise forethought, diplomatic efforts, and trade and business exchanges enacted over the last few years, the UAE and Pakistan relationship has become a successful model for bilateral relations and has been elevating to another level, closer than ever,"
Me Zaabi said Pakistan and UAE have extended their relations across economic affairs to the domains of education, culture, science, and technology.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
