Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore
Web Desk
09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Man detained for 100th traffic violations in Lahore
Caption:    Source:   Image credit: Samaa. TV
Share

LAHORE - Police have seized off the vehicle of a local citizen who has violated traffic violations 100 times since August 2018, police said on Monday.

According to the Samaa TV report, Malik Farhat Hussain drives a CNG 4 stroke rickshaw. He was stopped at Wateen Chowk after he broke a signal.

"The traffic warden found Hussain had 100 challans due already when he checked the e-challan system," the TV report added.

The first challan is from October 2018. They are all of Rs200 each and the majority is for violating the Kingdom School Phase V signal. His most recent challan is due on August 23.

The vehicle and its papers have been seized by the traffic police. Lahore CTO Syed Hammad Abid asked people to follow and respect traffic laws.

A traffic challan is to be paid within 10 days of getting notice. Failing to pay means your vehicle can be impounded till payment.

More From This Category
‘Good news’ for Pakistani O/A level students ...
02:14 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Rain forces ...
01:02 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa meets Saudi military chief in Riyadh
12:47 AM | 18 Aug, 2020
Man detained for 100th traffic violations in ...
09:32 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
8 drowned as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake
07:21 PM | 17 Aug, 2020
Indian army kills another two Kashmiris
06:50 PM | 17 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on death anniversary
10:09 PM | 16 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr