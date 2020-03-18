Winona Ryder doesn’t believe ex Johnny Depp can be violent towards Amber Heard

Winona Ryder has come to the defense of her ex-fiance Johnny Depp.

Ryder went on the record, registering a declaration in Virginia saying she doesn't believe her ex-fiancé, Depp is a violent person.

Ryder said she was “absolutely shocked, confused and upset” by the allegations, and felt she needed to speak out on Depp’s behalf.

“I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life,” Ryder wrote. “I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience.

She continued, “I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him. The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations.”

Ryder also admitted that Depp was “never, never violent” and “never, never abusive at all” towards her.

Ryder and Depp met at a film premiere in 1989 and got close after that. The two were engaged to be married between 1990 and 1993.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got hitched in 2015 and parted ways in 2017.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor lodged a $50 million defamation suit in March 2019 after Heard alleged that Depp was violent during their relationship.

According to Heard’s court filings, Depp repeatedly hit her, ripped out her hair, choked and nearly suffocated her.

The case is currently ongoing.

