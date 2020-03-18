Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’

Acclaimed producer Nabeel Qureshi has postponed the production for Fatman due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Qureshi took to Twitter to make the announcement:

“Surrounded by concern regarding COVID-19, We at FilmWala Pictures have made the decision to postpone the shoot of our film "Fatman" We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously, In the meanwhile let’s pray for a healthier and safer world #coronavirusinpakistan — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) March 17, 2020

He wrote, “Surrounded by concern regarding COVID-19, We at FilmWala Pictures have made the decision to postpone the shoot of our film Fatman. We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously, In the meanwhile let’s pray for a healthier and safer world #coronavirusinpakistan”

Ahmed Ali Butt was roped in to play the protagonist in Fatman.

The Parey Hut Luv actor earlier uploaded the initial poster of the upcoming film to share the news of him having signed the deal with the producers.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!