Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’

08:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’
Share

Acclaimed producer Nabeel Qureshi has postponed the production for Fatman due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Qureshi took to Twitter to make the announcement:

He wrote, “Surrounded by concern regarding COVID-19, We at FilmWala Pictures have made the decision to postpone the shoot of our film Fatman. We take the health and safety of our crew and actors seriously, In the meanwhile let’s pray for a healthier and safer world #coronavirusinpakistan”

Ahmed Ali Butt was roped in to play the protagonist in Fatman.

The Parey Hut Luv actor earlier uploaded the initial poster of the upcoming film to share the news of him having signed the deal with the producers.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ...
08:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Winona Ryder doesn’t believe ex Johnny Depp can ...
08:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas pens an emotional note for the ...
02:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2020
Another Hollywood celeb tested positive for ...
02:22 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Met Gala postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic
12:25 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from coronavirus ...
12:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nabeel Qureshi delays shoot for his film ‘Fatman’
08:13 PM | 18 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr