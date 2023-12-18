Mohib Mirza's 'Razia' bags 8 awards at Drama Icon Awards 2023

Dazzling the stage of the first-ever Drama Icon Awards 2023, acclaimed actor Mohib Mirza clinched the prestigious Best Actor Award for his compelling portrayal of Salim in the impactful drama serial, 'Razia.' This serial, a powerful narrative advocating for the importance of education in society, resonated with audiences, earning Mohib this well-deserved recognition.

Taking to social media to share his joy, Mirza expressed gratitude, stating, "Razia Awarded…8 awards…humbled…my gratitude for the acknowledgement!"

In his heartfelt message, the talented actor extended his thanks to the esteemed judges of the award show and showered praise on his co-star Momal, acknowledging her pivotal role in the success of 'Razia.' He emphasized that Saleem's character was incomplete without Momal's stellar performance, expressing his heartfelt sentiments and regret at her absence from the event.

Fans congratulated the actor in the comment section.

'Razia' is a Pakistani television miniseries that premiered on the dynamic platform of Express Entertainment. Led by the formidable trio of Mahira Khan, Moomal Sheikh and Mohib Mirza, this series, crafted by the visionary Mohsin Ali, unfolds a tale of societal challenges and the evolving status of women.

Helmed by the adept hands of Mohsin Ali and backed by the dynamic duo of Kamran Afridi and Hina Aman, 'Razia' made its grand debut on September 15, 2023, leaving an indelible mark before concluding its compelling narrative on October 19, 2023.

At its core, the series delves into the societal intricacies surrounding women's status and challenges. The narrative orbits around Razia, the firstborn daughter in a household that longed for a son. Witness her transformative journey towards independence and the realization of self-worth, a path illuminated when her brother takes centre stage, becoming the focal point of the household.