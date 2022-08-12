Hania Aamir in 'Mere Humsafar' leaves Twitterati, drama buffs mesmerised
10:42 PM | 12 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir in 'Mere Humsafar' leaves Twitterati, drama buffs mesmerised
Causing a storm within the Pakistani drama industry, the blockbuster drama serial Mere Humsafar has set a benchmark of its own. 

As the drama features Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, the audience has been absolutely enamoured with Farhan's character Hamza who plays a perfect gentleman. This time around, the cards have flipped and the spectacular performance of Hania Aamir playing Hala has clean-swept the drama buffs.

Many netizens have been singing praises for the Dilruba actor’s performance and have demanded Aamir to “take a bow”. In this week's episode, Hala stood up to all the family members who did her wrong.

Comments of admiration and praise poured in for the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor. Here are some of the best fan reactions.

Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama Mere Humsafar initially began with a run-of-the-mill storyline of selfish in-laws, abusive relationships and a beautiful heroine silently accepting misery as her fate.

Moreover, the drama has a star cast including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat. 

