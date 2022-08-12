Hania Aamir in 'Mere Humsafar' leaves Twitterati, drama buffs mesmerised
Causing a storm within the Pakistani drama industry, the blockbuster drama serial Mere Humsafar has set a benchmark of its own.
As the drama features Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, the audience has been absolutely enamoured with Farhan's character Hamza who plays a perfect gentleman. This time around, the cards have flipped and the spectacular performance of Hania Aamir playing Hala has clean-swept the drama buffs.
Many netizens have been singing praises for the Dilruba actor’s performance and have demanded Aamir to “take a bow”. In this week's episode, Hala stood up to all the family members who did her wrong.
Comments of admiration and praise poured in for the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor. Here are some of the best fan reactions.
they broke my girl.... i was staring at her just like hamza
ALSO HANIA TAKE A FREAKING BOW GIRLLL#merehumsafar pic.twitter.com/AceLiEtoUn— mission freehala (@stefanswalsh) August 11, 2022
Applause for hania...
What a performance!!!!
Portrayed the emotion ,pain and suffering of hala so well...????????#HaniaAamir #merehumsafar pic.twitter.com/wiOUuawuXT— Soumya Sahoo (@sairat_fantasy) August 11, 2022
This scene was impactful and nicely delivered. She finally made her dad know about the trauma he gave her all her life. Her performance, the dialogues, the emotions, everything was so on point. @realhaniahehe the actor you areee!!????♥️#HaniaAamir #Merehumsafar pic.twitter.com/SWgPNl6T3K— Ayesha (@Stfuayeshaaa) August 11, 2022
Hania Aamir is a gem, nobody could have made Hala work. She has made the audience root for a character who could have easily gone down the long list of sorry FL characters, that nobody cares about. She made Hala reasonate with all. #MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir— . (@TeamHaniaAamir) August 11, 2022
the way he caresses her amidst everything going on- dil lelo hamza????????????#MereHumsafar #FarhanSaeed #HaniaAmir pic.twitter.com/gxpwzI9vnw— iamnotrushika ❥ (@burnhambae) August 11, 2022
Hala you go my girl, TELL HIM! Throw his words right back at him ????????#MereHumsafar #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/r7KL5F7mCl— aam (@AmnaKaSamnaa) August 11, 2022
Directed by Qaseem Ali Mureed, the family drama Mere Humsafar initially began with a run-of-the-mill storyline of selfish in-laws, abusive relationships and a beautiful heroine silently accepting misery as her fate.
Moreover, the drama has a star cast including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.
On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh and Shazia Wajahat.
