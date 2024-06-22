PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir attend funeral ceremony of Sepoy Haroon William

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir attended the funeral service of Sepoy Haroon William at Saint Paul’s Church, Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Sepoy William, a Christian soldier of Pakistan Army, was among five personnel who embraced martyrdom in Kurram IED explosion a day earlier while on duty in counter terrorism operations.
Several ministers, senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens, and relatives of the martyr are also attended the last rituals.
Sepoy Haroon William, who was resident of Islamabad, was laid to rest with full military honors in Rawalpindi. .
The prime minister lauded the contributions and sacrifices of the Christian fraternity, lauding their role in the country's progress.
He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are a cohesive unit, comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, striving for the collective defence of the state.
COAS Munir honoured the sacrifice of Sepoy Haroon William, Sepoy Anosh Rufun, and their comrades, saying that their unity and bravery exemplify the strength of the nation.
He reaffirmed that the nation will always be indebted to their services and sacrifices for the honor of the motherland.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
