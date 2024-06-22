PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir attend funeral ceremony of Sepoy Haroon William

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir attended the funeral service of Sepoy Haroon William at Saint Paul’s Church, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Sepoy William, a Christian soldier of Pakistan Army, was among five personnel who embraced martyrdom in Kurram IED explosion a day earlier while on duty in counter terrorism operations.

Several ministers, senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens, and relatives of the martyr are also attended the last rituals.

Sepoy Haroon William, who was resident of Islamabad, was laid to rest with full military honors in Rawalpindi. .

The prime minister lauded the contributions and sacrifices of the Christian fraternity, lauding their role in the country's progress.

He emphasised that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are a cohesive unit, comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds, striving for the collective defence of the state.

COAS Munir honoured the sacrifice of Sepoy Haroon William, Sepoy Anosh Rufun, and their comrades, saying that their unity and bravery exemplify the strength of the nation.

He reaffirmed that the nation will always be indebted to their services and sacrifices for the honor of the motherland.