Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in KP's Kurram district, the military's media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said improvised explosive device exploded on security forces vehicle in Sadda area.

Those who embraced martyrdom were 33-year-old Havildar Aqeel Ahmed from Okara, 30-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer from Poonch, 24-year-old Sepoy Anosh Rufun from Attock, 26-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan from Haripur, and 29-year-old Sepoy Haroon William from Islamabad.

Army said these soldiers made ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The press release added that sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any terrorists in the area. ISPR said the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice and affirmed the determination of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate terrorism, stating that such sacrifices only strengthen their resolve.

The country's top officials including President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs, saluting their sacrifice on behalf of the nation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, honoring the martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s future. 

Pakistan Army captain, soldier martyred, five militants killed in Peshawar operation: ISPR

