Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

RAWALPINDI – Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in KP's Kurram district, the military's media wing said.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said improvised explosive device exploded on security forces vehicle in Sadda area.
Those who embraced martyrdom were 33-year-old Havildar Aqeel Ahmed from Okara, 30-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer from Poonch, 24-year-old Sepoy Anosh Rufun from Attock, 26-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan from Haripur, and 29-year-old Sepoy Haroon William from Islamabad.
Army said these soldiers made ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
The press release added that sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any terrorists in the area. ISPR said the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice and affirmed the determination of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate terrorism, stating that such sacrifices only strengthen their resolve.
The country's top officials including President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs, saluting their sacrifice on behalf of the nation.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, honoring the martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s future.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 22, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
