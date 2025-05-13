Lahore boy attempts suicide after being raped by two suspects

LAHORE – A 16-year-old boy attempted to end his life after he was sexually assaulted by two suspects in Iqbal Town area of Lahore.

However, the victim was timely shifted to hospital where his life was saved by doctors.

Police said the victim named Abdul Rehman was raped by two suspects, who also made a video of the incident. The ordeal left him depressed, leading him to consume poisonous tablets.

Police have registered a case and arrested two suspects identified as Ali alias Hunny and Basit. They said Hunny had sexually assaulted him while Basit made the video.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Last month, an 11-year-old boy was raped by four suspects in an area of Lahore.

According to reports, the incident took place in Mughalpura, where all four accused assaulted the child. Upon receiving information, Lahore police swiftly intervened and apprehended three of them.

SHO Mughalpura Naseem Khan stated that a case had been registered against all four suspects based on the victim’s father’s statement.

The FIR mentioned that the accused threatened and intimidated the child with death threats. The suspects have been identified as Farhan, Ibrahim, Waqas, and Abdullah.

Additionally, the FIR states that the perpetrators also showed the child explicit videos.