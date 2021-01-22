WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives
03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives
Princess of Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. For the 25-year-old star, a strict fitness regime demands a diverse blend of exercises rather than solely depending on the crash diets or mundane workout.

From Pilates to extensive cardio and boot camp workout, the Kedarnath star does not shy away for experimenting, and keeps her fans updated.

Khan is currently enjoying a getaway to the Maldives with mother, Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio seems to be having the time of their life, as their cosy venue gives thrilling vibes.

The Simba actress shared a glimpse doing incredible aerial yoga stunts in the Maldives on her Instagram handle.

“Swinging into the weekend”, she captioned her post.

Sara has been blessing the timelines of her fans with gorgeous photos and stunning looks from the tropical island. She has had a pretty busy year with the shooting of Atrangi Re, starring Aanand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. 

Marked a niche for herself in the industry, Khan has joined the A-list Indian celebrities as she reaches 30 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Previously, Khan posted alluring pictures of herself on Instagram as she had fun on the beach.

