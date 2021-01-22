SBP keeps policy rate unchanged, predicts inflation hike
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
SBP keeps policy rate unchanged, predicts inflation hike
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7% for the next two months.

SBP Governor Reza Baqar announced the decision taken by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) largely in line with market expectations.

The policy rate remains an effective tool with the central bank to control inflation in the country.

He said that average inflation in FY21 is expected to remain in the previously announced range of 7-9%. 

Baqar said that production capacity of the country was not being fully tapped. He said that the policy rate to be kept at the same level until further improvement in economic activities.

On Thursday, the federal government announced to increase the electricity price by Rs1.95, placing an additional burden of Rs200 billion on people. 

When Pakistan was hit by coronavirus pandemic triggering economic instability, the central bank had decreased the the policy rate by a significant 625 basis points during the period of March and June 2020 to support businesses. 

The policy rate is revised up or down, or left unchanged keeping in view the inflation rate and economic stability in the country. When inflation remains at low level, the policy rate is cut to boost economic activities and vice versa.

Pakistan announces to increase electricity tariff ... 05:00 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan announced on Wednesday to raise electricity prices by ...

More From This Category
Pakistan seeks to block US-based website of ...
05:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistan’s forex reserves increase to about $20 ...
02:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Peshawar University denies full salary to ...
01:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against ...
12:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Speaking English in front of those who don’t ...
12:24 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
At least 32 dead, over 100 injured as twin ...
11:56 AM | 22 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives
03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr