Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – The schedule for the wedding of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry has been announced.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said on Friday that a Milad function is scheduled to be held on January 24, adding that a simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on Jan 27.

The Nikkah ceremony will be held on Jan 29 while Barat will take place on Jan 30. 

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will suspend his all political activities for a week to participate in the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto. 

For the event, nearly 1,000 guests including key political leaders, military leaders and judicial heads have been invited. 

As the wedding bells have rung, groom-to-be Mahmood Choudhry has landed in Karachi. 

On Nov 27, Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary in a close ceremony held at the Bilawal House in Karachi. 

Bilawal Bhutto could not physically attend the engagement functions as he was in isolation after contracting coronavirus. He had attended the functions through video link.

