Cannoli café manager gets job offers from Shahbaz Taseer and Karak Khel
Web Desk
05:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Cannoli café manager gets job offers from Shahbaz Taseer and Karak Khel
Share

Pakistanis have denounced the elitist behaviour of the owners of Cannoli by Soul Cafe, Dia and Uzma, with a staunch stand. Country's leading celebrities, activists and political figures have come forward, openly speaking on the issue.

The infamous video that struck a nerve of the Pakistanis was all about Cannoli's owners belittling their manager, Awais, over his inability to speak English. Spreading like wildfire, the video has unanimously united Pakistanis from different walks of life as they come to Awais' support.

While the roasting and backlash continue for the ladies in question, Awais might be getting potential job offers from reputed organisations. First in the line is Shahbaz Taseer, who sought help from Twitter to get him connect with Awais.

Offering him an HR position at his company 'Pace Pakistan Limited' in pursuit of getting Awais a better job, Taseer asked people for his number.

Later, Taseer was slammed for not paying his employees on time and making offers to others, to which he clearly refused  by saying he doesn’t owe anyone any money. 

Then Shahbaz tweeted about how he had offered him the new position and is waiting for the reply.

"Just spoke to Awais. He’s in high spirits and was very professional. We have made him an offer let’s see"

Senior Consultant at Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Azam Jamil also promised to get Awais a better opportunity in a year’s time at one of TEVTA’s centers in Murree.

Karak Khel also posted a story on their Instagram, offering Awais a job:

Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for ... 08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

Cannoli by Cafe Soul's owners Uzma and Thea came under fire and are being slammed by netizens over their elitist ...

More From This Category
Bilawal House announces schedule for ...
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend ...
03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside ...
03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to ...
02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
'Proud to be Urdu-medium!' Karachi café ...
03:11 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
Jinnah – Foreign Ministry celebrates ...
02:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal House announces schedule for Bakhtawar-Mahmood wedding
05:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr