Punjab to teach 'English language' in innovative ways
Web Desk
06:13 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday announced the Punjab government's plan to introduce innovative ways to teach English language to students and train teachers. 

Raas made the announcement on Twitter after holding a meeting with a team of the British Council regarding teacher at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED). 

"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."

