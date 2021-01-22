Punjab to teach ‘English language’ in innovative ways
Share
LAHORE – Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Friday announced the Punjab government's plan to introduce innovative ways to teach English language to students and train teachers.
Raas made the announcement on Twitter after holding a meeting with a team of the British Council regarding teacher at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).
Met with British Council team regarding teacher training at QAED. We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers. Once all is decided, will make the announcement. pic.twitter.com/iw0f9pNZjg— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 22, 2021
"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."
LHC directs educational institutions to make ... 04:31 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Friday has ordered all educational institutions to made Quranic teachings ...
- COAS Bajwa congratulates Nepalese climbers for first winter ascent of ...09:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- A paper tiger? PML-N's Rana Sanaullah 'roars' at Lahore court (VIDEO)08:22 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Mufti Abdul Qavi declared 'a mental patient' amid Hareem Shah ...08:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Teenage girl injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC07:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Pemra suspends Bol News’ licence over anti-judiciary content07:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend with style in Maldives03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Pakistanis plan an ‘Urdu Mushaira’ outside Islamabad café as ...03:34 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Cannoli café manager gets job offers from Shahbaz Taseer and Karak ...05:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021