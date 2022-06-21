Bagallery to host yet again Pakistan’s biggest fashion & beauty Expo in Lahore

LAHORE - After the success of Glam Fest in Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest beauty & fashion online retail brand; Bagallery, is back with Glam Fest in Punjab province.

Well equipped with experience and focus, this growing company is yet again set a new bar of excellence by challenging the status quo with one of its kind, Pakistan’s biggest beauty and fashion exhibition on 25th and 26th June in Expo Centre in the city.

Bagallery’s co-founder, Mina Salman, and CEO, Salman Sattar, will be leading from the front with a team of over 150 people to set new records.

Pakistan’s hot favorite celebrities such as Hania Amir will be meeting their fans and press at the red carpet event.

Bagallery is committed to giving its customer base in Punjab an unforgettable experience at the most Instagram event in Pakistan. Attendees will have access to more than 500 brands at the exhibition, including some of the biggest beauty and fashion local and international brands.

Moreover, visitors will also be able to enjoy fashion shows, influencer meet-ups, celebrity interactions, make-up classes, skin consultations, hair styling, food stalls, and much more with a smooth shopping experience at this two-day event.

Bagallery has over 30,000+ products with 2000+ registered brands to provide the best variety in fashion and beauty products in Pakistan. To cater to the needs of the visitors, Bagallery promises to provide frictionless customer service and experience at the event.