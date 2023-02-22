Search

Lifestyle

Lollywood stars catch up with Bollywood divas in Qatar

Noor Fatima 11:09 PM | 22 Feb, 2023
Lollywood stars catch up with Bollywood divas in Qatar
Source: Sana Shahnawaz (Instagram Story)

DOHA – A cross-over many would anticipate but the masses wouldn't appreciate. The neighbouring countries of Pakistan and India have a bitter-sweet history that is transparent through their people, art, culture, and words, but with times changing, their relationship kept on fluctuating from sweet to bitter to neutral. From debuting in Bollywood in blockbuster films to the other side appreciating Pakistani films and dramas, actors have defied many bounds for good reasons. 

Most recently, prominent figures of Lollywood Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, Mehwish Hayat, and Sana Shahnawaz were spotted with Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Nargis Fakhri hanging out in Qatar's capital. 

The megastars from both entertainment fraternities had fun conversations at a luncheon at Cipriani hosted by GT post for a jewelry and watches exhibition. 

On one side, social media users criticized the stars for hanging out with B-Town hotties as the industry is known for spewing hatred towards Pakistanis.

On the other hand, netizens including megastar Hira Mani appreciated the icons for showing professionalism and keeping aside the countries' differences.

Bollywood's revenue faces recession as streaming platforms soar

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Malala Yousafzai and Ranveer Singh meet at NBA All Stars Weekend 2023

05:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

'Bollywood Day' at LUMS sparks debate on Twitter

12:17 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Bollywood stars make Sidharth-Kiara's reception a star-studded affair

02:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Pakistani stars mourn the loss of iconic orator Zia Mohyeddin

12:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Mehwish Hayat shares her views on Pakistani dramas, compares Lollywood with Hollywood

11:22 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi turns 31

09:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lollywood stars catch up with Bollywood divas in Qatar

11:09 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd February 2023

08:53 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Forex

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee strengthened on Wednesday against the US dollar, continuing its winning momentum as Islamabad expects to conclude talks with the IMF over a staff-level agreement this week.

During interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.26 percent in the opening hours of trading. The dilapidating currency was quoted at 261.82, with an increase of Rs0.69 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee’s upward trajectory came to an end after moving positively for five days; it settled at 262.51 with a slight downgrading.

Experts however hinted at further strengthening of the currency in coming weeks as the crisis-hit country is set to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund over a staff-level agreement soon.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a downward trend on Wednesday as per tola price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,400 per tola to reach Rs195,600.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold dropped by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs167,695.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs197,000. In the international market, the commodity price dropped by $8 to reach $1,840 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: