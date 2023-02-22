Lollywood stars catch up with Bollywood divas in Qatar

DOHA – A cross-over many would anticipate but the masses wouldn't appreciate. The neighbouring countries of Pakistan and India have a bitter-sweet history that is transparent through their people, art, culture, and words, but with times changing, their relationship kept on fluctuating from sweet to bitter to neutral. From debuting in Bollywood in blockbuster films to the other side appreciating Pakistani films and dramas, actors have defied many bounds for good reasons.
Most recently, prominent figures of Lollywood Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun, Mehwish Hayat, and Sana Shahnawaz were spotted with Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Nargis Fakhri hanging out in Qatar's capital.
The megastars from both entertainment fraternities had fun conversations at a luncheon at Cipriani hosted by GT post for a jewelry and watches exhibition.
On one side, social media users criticized the stars for hanging out with B-Town hotties as the industry is known for spewing hatred towards Pakistanis.
On the other hand, netizens including megastar Hira Mani appreciated the icons for showing professionalism and keeping aside the countries' differences.
