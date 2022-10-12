Bollywood's revenue faces recession as streaming platforms soar
Share
The Indian film industry, which churns out on 1600 films every year, is facing severest of crises as streaming services and non-Hindi language rivals are stealing its sparkle.
Cinemas have fallen quiet, even in Mumbai, with box-office receipts plunging since Covid curbs were lifted.
Of the many Bollywood films released in the past year, just one-fifth met or surpassed revenue targets. In comparison, several Telugu-language aka Tollywood movies soared high.
With streaming monthly subscriptions lower or comparable to the cost of one ticket — Rs100-200 ($1.20-$2.50) at single-screen cinemas and higher at multiplexes — price-sensitive audiences were avoiding theatres.
Here's how Bollywood celebrated International ... 10:12 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
MUMBAI – Several Bollywood stars took to social media to hail women’s role as March 8 marks International ...
- PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab says 'woman in video is a Sri Lankan model'10:05 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- AGP points out Rs25 billion 'irregularities' in armed forces’ ...09:12 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- SIFF marks Green Carpet debut with ‘The Secret Garden’ film08:23 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- No housing scheme permitted to be erected along Ravi River: CEO RUDA07:56 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Sourav Ganguly ‘denied second term’ as BCCI chief for not joining ...07:52 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Bollywood's revenue faces recession as streaming platforms soar06:24 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022