Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bags Bollywood role

After former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni announced his film production company, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has decided to appear in a movie.

The film Double XL will star Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha alongside Dhawan, who has grabbed his first Bollywood role. Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra also feature in the movie.

Huma posted photos from the film on Instagram, writing, "Cat is out of the bag! Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial."

Dhawan, in a sharp black suit and sporting a bow, can be seen dancing with the Gangs of Wasseypur star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Author Mudassar Aziz and director Satramm Ramani are responsible for the project. The film is set to release on November 4, 2022.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Aziz serve as producers, while T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Reclining Seats Cinema serve as distributors.

For the unversed, Dhawan is a left-handed opening batsman for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and Delhi in first-class cricket and occasionally captains the Indian national team.