Anoushay Abbasi gives comfy vibes as she promotes clothing line

Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi is the epitome of talent and beauty.

The sister of Shamoon and Javeria Abbasi has added to the family’s legacy. The Bhanwar star started out at a very young age in the industry but gained a reputation quickly for being a charismatic and skilled actress.

The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar diva was recently seen promoting a successful clothing line, Levis Pakistan. The gorgeous diva gave off comfy vibes in the clothing line's collection.

The Maikay Ki Yaad Na Aaye starlet was seen in an advertisement wearing a pink bottom paired with a white top. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress kept her hair open with minimal makeup.

Abbasi rocked social media platforms with her scintillating pictures which received tons of praise.

On the work front, Abbasi was recently seen in Bebasi, Benaam, Raqs e Bismil and Prem Gali.