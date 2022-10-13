Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 October 2022
08:25 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,600 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,490.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Karachi PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Islamabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Peshawar PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Quetta PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Sialkot PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Attock PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Gujranwala PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Jehlum PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Multan PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Bahawalpur PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Gujrat PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Nawabshah PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Chakwal PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Hyderabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Nowshehra PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Sargodha PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Faisalabad PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595
Mirpur PKR 136,900 PKR 1,595

