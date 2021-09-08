India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji divorce after 8 years of marriage

05:42 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
DELHI – India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha Mukerji have parted ways, ending their eight years of marriage.

Aesha Mukerji, who hails from Melbourne, shared a lengthy note on Instagram, stating that she is now a two-time divorcee.

“I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The two had tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar.

Dhawan, who is Indian team’s opening batsman, is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Delhi Capitals (DC) to take part in remainders of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will be played in the Gulf country.

The left-armer has not issued any comment on the development.

More From This Category
Salman Khan shares the first poster of his upcoming film 'Antim'
04:48 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

