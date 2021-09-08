India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji divorce after 8 years of marriage
Share
DELHI – India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha Mukerji have parted ways, ending their eight years of marriage.
Aesha Mukerji, who hails from Melbourne, shared a lengthy note on Instagram, stating that she is now a two-time divorcee.
“I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE,” he wrote on the social media platform.
View this post on Instagram
The two had tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar.
Dhawan, who is Indian team’s opening batsman, is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Delhi Capitals (DC) to take part in remainders of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will be played in the Gulf country.
The left-armer has not issued any comment on the development.
Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam confirms divorce 11:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam has finally confirmed the rumours of divorce and the internet has deemed his way of ...
- EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in ...05:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji divorce after 8 years ...05:42 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
- Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed04:16 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's dance video goes viral03:15 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor click a star-studded selfie with Neha ...02:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021