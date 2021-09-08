Nine TTP militants arrested from Hangu
PESHAWAR – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security agencies claimed to have arrested nine members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a joint operation.
The suspects were arrested from a house located in Afghan refugee camp in Rehman Shah Banda area. The security officials have recovered guns, a hand grenade and motorcycle from the possession of the alleged TTP members.
The suspects have been identified as Syed Riaz, Rasul Muhammad, Saadullah, Masood Ahmed, Habibullah, Umar and Maghfoorullah and Hajjatullah.
A case has been registered against them under anti-terrorism act.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban, who have recently announced interim government structure, have assured that they will allow the use Afghan soil against Pakistan.
'Afghan Taliban on board to curb TTP attacks in ...
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the Afghan Talibans are on board to curb ...
