Nine TTP militants arrested from Hangu

06:37 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Nine TTP militants arrested from Hangu
Share

PESHAWAR – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security agencies claimed to have arrested nine members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a joint operation.

The suspects were arrested from a house located in Afghan refugee camp in Rehman Shah Banda area. The security officials have recovered guns, a hand grenade and motorcycle from the possession of the alleged TTP members.

The suspects have been identified as Syed Riaz, Rasul Muhammad, Saadullah, Masood Ahmed, Habibullah, Umar and Maghfoorullah and Hajjatullah.

A case has been registered against them under anti-terrorism act.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban, who have recently announced interim government structure, have assured that they will allow the use Afghan soil against Pakistan.  

‘Afghan Taliban on board to curb TTP attacks in ... 01:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said that the Afghan Talibans are on board to curb ...

More From This Category
PM Imran launches cadastral map of Islamabad to ...
09:40 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
'Massive arms build-up’ in region detrimental ...
08:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
05:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba ...
04:16 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Prevention of human crisis, economic stability ...
03:38 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Info Minister reveals 'reasons' behind ISI ...
02:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly shares adorable photos on Ali Ansari's birthday
07:45 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr