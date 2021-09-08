Saboor Aly shares adorable photos on Ali Ansari's birthday

As Ali Ansari is celebrating his birthday today, lady love Saboor Aly brought flowers, balloons and cake and kept the celebration real and romantic.

The NaqabZan star was filled with gratitude as he shared loved-up photos alongside fiance Saboor Aly and his family who made the celebration possible.

"Another year down another year stronger. Thank you sabooraly for making the start to the new year of my life so wonderful, 4 back to back surprises and that too on the same day, I’m impressed," the 34-year-old wrote.

In the thread of photos shared by Ansari, fans spotted a multi-layered white cake that read, "Happy Birthday Husband To Be" and a bouquet with roses.

The Fitrat star also penned an adorable birthday wish for Ansari where she expressed her happiness.

"On your Birthday this year, you can have anything you wish for, But what more could you want when you already have someone like me .

"For all the laughters you brought , for all the light you add, for all the love you pour, for all the peace you gave and for all the things you do to make my life worth living"

"Thankyou , for existing and coming into my life ! May we never lose the magical bond between us Happy Birthday My Mr", she concluded.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged recently. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.