'Massive arms build-up’ in region detrimental to peace, warns Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Command Authority has noted with concern the destabilizing massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains in the region.

The NCA in its 25th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the concerns when a detailed briefing was given on evolving conflict dynamics in the region.

The forum viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security. It asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race.

All member of the NCA including Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance and Interior; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force; and Director General Inter Services Intelligence attended the meeting.

25th Meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Headquarters Strategic Plans Division, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Jm7rhvhkKh — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 8, 2021

NCA expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure comprehensive security of strategic assets of Pakistan.

The forum reaffirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

It reiterated maintaining Full Spectrum Deterrence in line with the policy of Credible Minimum Deterrence and expressed satisfaction on the development of strategic capabilities.

The forum appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives.