EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union (EU) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday, the military’s media wing reported.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, ISPR said in a statement
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
COAS Bajwa, Italian FM discuss evolving situation ... 06:54 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, on Monday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of ...
- EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in ...05:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji divorce after 8 years ...05:42 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
- Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed04:16 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
-
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's dance video goes viral03:15 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor click a star-studded selfie with Neha ...02:50 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021