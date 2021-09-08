EU ambassadors calls on COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of European Union (EU) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday, the military’s media wing reported.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, ISPR said in a statement

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

