COAS Bajwa, Italian FM discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI – Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, on Monday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said military’s media wing.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan & collaboration in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan were discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Italy and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
