Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's latest video breaks the internet

Pakistani social media star Jannat Mirza is the most followed celebrity on TikTok for a reason. The 22-year-old diva, along with her sister Alishbah Anjum, took social media platforms by storm and amassed millions of followers for their effervescent personality and ethereal beauty. With 21.9 million followers on the video-sharing app, Mirza is quite a household name in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Most recently, Mirza took to Instagram to share yet another hilarious video which became a fan-favorite right away. Both the divas embodied that friend in every group who cannot keep their hands to themselves while laughing hysterically.

Anjum made sure to rock the role of 'that overactive friend' that hits others in a fit of laughter and repeatedly hit Mirza who was startled, to say the least. Mirza's expression changed from a broad smile to confusion and then anger as she hit back Anjum for her bothersome yet infectious laughter.

The Dil Mod De diva captioned the video, “That one friend who overreacts to everything.”

Social media users lauded the duo with laughter emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Mirza debuted her acting career with Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, and Dil Mod De.